हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anandi Gopal

Zee Studios' Marathi film 'Anandi Gopal' to hit screens on Feb 15

Zee Studios' Marathi film 'Anandi Gopal' is slated to release on February 15. The story of the film is based on the life of Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi, who was the first lady doctor from India.

Zee Studios&#039; Marathi film &#039;Anandi Gopal&#039; to hit screens on Feb 15
Photo courtesy: Film still

Zee Studios' Marathi film 'Anandi Gopal' is slated to release on February 15. The story of the film is based on the life of Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi, who was the first lady doctor from India.

Joshi, who stood against all the odds to get educated and became a doctor, set an example and inspired generations to come. 

In times when gender equality and feminism are raised at almost every forum and podium, a couple in the 1800s practiced and fought for these very ideas. 

'Anandi Gopal' is a story about love and dreams more than a biopic, about the struggle of a husband to teach his wife and her response and determination to become the first Indian female doctor.

Directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, it is produced by Zee Studios Marathi, Fresh Lime Films and Namah Pictures.

Tags:
Anandi GopalMarathi film Anandi GopalAnandibai Gopalrao JoshiSameer Sanjay VidwansZee Studios Marathi

Must Watch