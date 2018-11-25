हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Studios Naal

Zee Studios’ Marathi film Naal smashes records at the box office

Directed by Sudhakar Reddy, Naal is a film that beautifully emphasises diverse nuances of a mother-son relationship, opened to packed houses across Maharashtra.

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

Zee Studios, a leading content studio in the Indian entertainment industry, is known to achieve unbeatable milestones, setting new benchmarks with their Marathi films. The studio today announced the record-breaking success of their recent Marathi film Naal that has received the biggest opening at the box office since Sairat, collecting 14 crores in just 1 week, becoming this year’s highest grosser. The studio has released the film across the country including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Surat, Varodara, and Chennai with subtitles for non-Marathi viewers.

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios said, “We are delighted with the smashing success of our film Naal which continues to perform so well at the box office. Given the response, we increased screen count to 450 across India with 11,000 shows weekly. As the leaders in the Marathi cinema industry, Zee Studios will continue to tell stories that touch audiences’ hearts”.

Producer and actor Nagraj Manjule said, “ I’m overwhelmed with the response by the audience. It is almost as if there is a renaissance across the Marathi cinema; success of this film is definably a triumph of the art.” 

Mangesh Kulkarni, Business Head, Zee Studios Marathi said, “It’s heartening to see Naal become this year’s highest grosser. Zee Studios and Nagraj Manjule have always created magic on screen and will continue our journey together to reach newer heights each time. We at Zee Studios want to thank the audiences and our partners on the film for their support as the movie continues its dream run at the box office with houseful theatres”.

The film is produced by Mrudgandha Films and Aatpat, presented by Zee Studios and Nagraj Manjule, Naal is running successfully across India.

