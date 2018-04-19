Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble's unique workout session will give you couple goals - Watch

Mumbai: Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are truly made-for-each-other. The couple that tied the nuptial knot last year in December keeps giving marriage goals. Their latest Instagram video is a classic specimen.

In the video, we can see Aashka and Brent working out in a unique way. Brent, who is lying on the floor with his legs up in the air, balances Aashka, as she does various Yoga postures. Throughout the session, they keep holding each other's hands. But the most beautiful part is that in the end, Brent lifts his head to plant a kiss on his wife's lips.

Watch the video below:

Aashka Goradia got married to Brent, an American in a twin wedding ceremony on December 3 at plush Gulmohar Greens - Golf & Country Club in Sanand, Gujarat. The two had a dreamlike wedding ceremony and the Baratis made the most of the celebrations.

The traditional Indian style wedding saw Brent riding a ghodi and his family/friends transforming into ideal baratis. They danced, made merry and proved they were the cutest Baratis one can ever find.

Aashka and Brent got engaged on Christmas 2016. It all happened when Aashka was celebrating Christmas in Breckenridge, Colorado, the US with Brent’s family. The handsome man reportedly went down on his knees to propose to her with a gorgeous ring and the lady was left pleasantly shocked.

The ceremony began with the traditional White wedding followed by an elaborate Mehendi and traditional Indian saat phera ceremony.

Aashka and Brent had participated in celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 in 2017 and had displayed a slice of their chemistry on national television thereby proving that they are a match indeed made-in-heaven.