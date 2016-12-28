Aashka Goradia gets engaged to American boyfriend Brent G
Mumbai: One of Indian TV’s prettiest actresses - Aashka Goradia – has found her soul mate. The ‘Naagin’ actress has got engaged to her American boyfriend Brent G.
It all happened when Aashka was celebrating Christmas in Breckenridge, Colorado, US with Brent’s family. The handsome man reportedly went down on his knees to propose to her with a gorgeous ring and the lady was left pleasantly shocked.
Ashka took to her Instagram page to share a wonderful photograph:
Aashka also posted this image on Twitter:
Best Christmas tree ever @PeaceofBlue
Merry Christmas spread love, hope and joy. pic.twitter.com/vjAuAb8Af6
— Aashka Goradia (@IAMAASHKA) 25 December 2016
The actress was previously in a relationship with Rohit Bakshi but the two separated for reasons unknown. Nonetheless, the beautiful lady has found love again. Here’s congratulating Brent-Aashka and wishing the duo happiness.
