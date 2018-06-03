हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aashka Goradia

Aashka Goradia shares an adorable picture from her wedding with Brent Globe

The actress tied the knot with Brent Goble, a businessman on December 1, 2017. All her close friends from the telly world made way for her wedding besides her family.

Aashka Goradia shares an adorable picture from her wedding with Brent Globe
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular telly actress Aashka Goradia often shares pictures with her husband Brent Globe and the two give us some major couple goals. It has been six months that the couple got married and on the occasion, Aashka took to Instagram to share an adorable picture. Well, we can't decide what is more cute, the picture or the caption!

The caption says- “@ibrentgoble I will celebrate you, I will love you for the rest of my life, each day and more.... #happysixmonths #kyathiaayo”

Brent too shared a picture on his Instagram captioning it as- "@aashkagoradia 6 months ago, this happened. How time has flown and how much we’ve grown. Tum meri duniya ho. #anniversary #married#husband #wife #love #couples #wedding#family"

 

A post shared by Brent G (@ibrentgoble) on

Aashka became a household name after featuring in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kkusum' in 2003. She then went on to portray the iconic role of Kallavati in 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan'. The actress even participated in reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 and remained one of the most popular contestant that year.

The actress tied the knot with Brent Goble, a businessman on December 1, 2017. All her close friends from the telly world made way for her wedding besides her family.

Also, she had a Christian wedding ceremony on December 1, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 3 2017.

The traditional Indian style wedding saw Brent riding a 'ghodi' (horse) and his family/friends transforming into ideal 'baaratis'. They danced, made merry and proved they were the cutest Baratis one can ever find.

Aashka and Brent participated together in dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 8'. 

Tags:
Aashka Goradiabrent globeAashka Goradia Brent G

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close