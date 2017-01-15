close
Abhishek Bachchan reveals the moment when Aishwarya Rai said 'yes' to him

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 11:36
Abhishek Bachchan reveals the moment when Aishwarya Rai said &#039;yes&#039; to him

New Delhi: Well, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai are undoubtedly among the most stunning couples of B-Town. The 40-year-old hunk on Friday took to Twitter to shared with his fans the magical moment when Aish said 'yes' to him.

"10 years ago on a freezing New York balcony, she said "yes"," he posted on the social media. His tweet also included a hear and ring emoji.

Aww! Isn’t he the sweetest?

It is believed that Bachchan Jr popped the question to the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' diva after the world premiere of their 2007 release Guru. 

The much-in-love couple got hitched on April 20, 2007. They are now proud parents to daughter Aaradhya. She was born on November 16, 2011.

First Published: Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 11:36

