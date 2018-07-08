हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

After so many years, Gauri Khan allows Shah Rukh Khan to post a selfie with her-Have a look

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who was holidaying in Barcelona with his wife Gauri Khan,  kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and Abram Khan, has shared an endearing picture with his wife along with a really interesting caption.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who was holidaying in Barcelona with his wife Gauri Khan,  kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and Abram Khan, has shared an endearing picture with his wife along with a really interesting caption.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote, "After years the wife has allowed me to post a pic I have taken...she’s all heart!."

Shah Rukh, who was the wrapped the shoot of his upcoming film 'Zero' is in Europe with family. They were in Barcelona a few days ago and then travelled to France. In a new Instagram story shared by SRK, he can be seen re-creating a famous scene from his 1995 film, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Just yesterday, Aryan made his Instagram comeback shared a picture of himself with younger brother Abram.

Gauri has also been sharing pictures of her kids on Instagram. One of them features Suhana with her baby brother Abram. Another one shows Shah Rukh, Aryan and AbRam chilling - on a street corner in same shoes.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh will next be seen  in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. He plays a dwarf in the film. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

