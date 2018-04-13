Ahead of his match, Anushka Sharma reaches Bengaluru to cheer Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been keeping busy with their work commitments ever since they got married. But in spite of their hectic schedule, the two make it a point to spend some quality time with each other whenever they get a chance. Recently, Anushka flew to Bengaluru to be with her husband Virat, who is busy with the IPL matches. The videos and pictures of Virat and Anushka in Bengaluru have gone viral on the internet.

Virat, who is the captain of RCB, is Bengaluru to play a match against KXIP. Anushka, on the other hand, was busy with the shoot of two of her most important films 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and 'Sui Dhaga' opposite Varun Dhawan, took some time off from her schedule to cheer her husband.

Virushka were spotted ahead of the match. Their pictures are going viral on Instagram. In the videos posted by the fans, the couple is spotted exiting a restaurant.

Check out the videos here:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a fairytale wedding on December 11, 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.