Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posts family pic on Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan's 45th wedding anniversary and it's heartwarming!

Big B and Jaya Bachchan have acted in several films together.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The power couple of Hindi cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated the glorious 45 years of being together on June 3. The veterans' wedding anniversary saw many celebs congratulating them and posting awesome messages. 

Bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's heartfelt post on Big B and Jaya Bachchan's 45th wedding anniversary is a pure gem. He shared a family picture along with a beautiful caption which read: "Happyyy Anniversary Pa n Ma. Love, Health and Happiness always God Bless."

 

Awwdorable, isn't it? The picture shows Ash, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aaradhya and Agastya Nanda in one frame.

The gorgeous actress, who previously stayed away from the social media glare recently joined Instagram and is making the most of it. Ash made her sensational Insta debut ahead of her Cannes 2018 visit. The actress already has 3.3 million followers on the photo-sharing site. And this just in days of her joining the social media platform. 

Big B and Jaya Bachchan have acted in several films together and delivered many blockbusters such as 'Abhimaan, 'Chupke Chupke, 'Silsila', 'Mili', 'Zanjeer' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' to name a few. They are blessed with two kids, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda.

Here's wishing the iconic couple a happy wedding anniversary!

