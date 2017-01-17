Akshay Kumar’s ‘partner in crime’ Twinkle Khanna posts HILARIOUS video to celebrate 16 years of marriage – WATCH

close
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 11:04
Mumbai: One of Bollywood’s most iconic and happening couples – Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna  - have turned 16 years old and man and wife respectively. Well, here’s putting it in simple words – the duo is celebrating 16 years of marriage today!

To mark 16 years of marriage, Twinkle, also known as Mrs Funnybones, took to Instagram to post a hilarious video. Best known for her uncanny wit, Twinkle wrote a comical caption too.

“16 years of trying to kill each other and we still haven't succeeded:) #16thanniversary #partnersincrime (sic).”

The gorgeous couple is blessed with son Aarav and daughter Nitara. They make a lovely family and on this occasion, we wish both Mr and Mrs Rajiv Bhatia, a very Happy Wedding Anniversary.

First Published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 11:04

