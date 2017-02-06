Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra 'friendship': Will they make it official?

New Delhi: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, who made their debut together in 2012 with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year', have now become the talk of the town, all thanks to their frequent public appearances. The duo has, time and again, been spotted together, be it airports or social dos. And, this is why speculations over their alleged relationship never die.

According to a Pinkvilla report, they were again clicked together post lunch recently. However, Sid and Alia have never confirmed their relationship on-record. Still, there are plenty of instances that prove they are more than 'just friends'.

Well, here's the latest example: In a promo of Sunday's episode of 'Koffee With Karan', when the 44-year-old director asks actor Varun Dhawan about the one thing that Sidharth has that he doesn't, he starts staring at Alia. This makes Karan laugh out loud.

Need we say more?

Also, Alia and Sidharth have often arrived at parties and public events together. So, is it high time they should admit to being in a relationship?

Well, lets wait and watch.