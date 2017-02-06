Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra 'friendship': Will they make it official?
New Delhi: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, who made their debut together in 2012 with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year', have now become the talk of the town, all thanks to their frequent public appearances. The duo has, time and again, been spotted together, be it airports or social dos. And, this is why speculations over their alleged relationship never die.
According to a Pinkvilla report, they were again clicked together post lunch recently. However, Sid and Alia have never confirmed their relationship on-record. Still, there are plenty of instances that prove they are more than 'just friends'.
Well, here's the latest example: In a promo of Sunday's episode of 'Koffee With Karan', when the 44-year-old director asks actor Varun Dhawan about the one thing that Sidharth has that he doesn't, he starts staring at Alia. This makes Karan laugh out loud.
Need we say more?
Also, Alia and Sidharth have often arrived at parties and public events together. So, is it high time they should admit to being in a relationship?
Well, lets wait and watch.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Aamir Khan talks about his film selection criteria
- Anushka Sharma as Shashi, the friendly spirit will leave you in splits - WATCH ‘Phillauri’ trailer
- Brangelina split: Brad Pitt refuses to pay Angelina Jolie $100,000 in child support
- Monday motivation: 5 ways to make first day of the week productive
- Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads at LFW finale show – See Pics
- Kareena Kapoor Khan is a pro at motherhood, says sister Karisma
- Amal celebrates birthday with husband George Clooney in Spain!
- Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia complete 5 years of blissful marriage!
- Preity Zinta lucky to have life partner like Gene Goodenough
- Twinkle Khanna just shared a CUTE picture of darling daughter Nitara in Thor's avatar!