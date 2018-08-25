Alia Bhatt breaks her silence on dating Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi: After Ranbir Kapoor, his alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt has cleared the air about her relationship status.

Recently, during an interactive session with the media, Alia had revealed that she is in a happy space personally and professionally. In an interview with NDTV, Alia Bhatt admitted that she is not single.

When asked during the interview, if she was single, Alia said, “No, sorry, not single.”

Just a few days ago, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir was asked about his and Alia's wedding rumours. To this, the actor replied, "It’s [such rumours] all a part of show business. You make up a story, and soon, there’s another story of the first story, and so on. I have always believed that marriage is something that will happen naturally. It can’t be like, ‘Okay, I am 35 now, so it’s time to get married’. It should come to you and your partner naturally and you should both feel, ‘This is the right phase. Now, we should take this relationship to the next level’. But abhi aisi koi baat nai hai. I haven’t decided on marriage yet."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia will be seen in 'Brahmastra' together. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.