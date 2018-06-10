हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt enjoys a dinner date with Ranbir Kapoor and his family-Pic inside

Rumours of Ranbir and Alia dating each other first surfaced when they started working together

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood's new lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in no mood to keep their relationship under wraps, unlike other Bollywood celebrities. The two superstars are often spotted exiting and entering the set together in the same car. The otherwise shy Ranbir Kapoor even went ahead and confirmed his relationship with Alia by calling it 'too new' during an interview with a leading magazine. Recently, Alia Bhatt was spotted exiting a restaurant with Ranbir's little niece Samara, Ranbir, his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

Check out the picture shared by a photojournalist:

 

 

Ranbir's family seem to like Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor's Instagram interaction with Alia Bhatt proves that. If that wasn't all, Ranbir's sister even gifted her an exquisite bracelet, a picture of which Alia shared on her Instagram handle.

Both Ranbir and Alia surprised everyone by making a smashing entry at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception party. Our doubts were settled when Alia posted only her picture with Ranbir from the star-studded bash and captioned it 'Yes'. While some might still think that their relationship is a promotional gimmick for their upcoming film 'Brahmastra', the involvement of families tell a different story.

For the uninitiated, in an interview with GQ India magazine June issue, Ranbir opened up on his personal and professional life. When asked whether he is dating Alia or not, Ranbir said, that it is really new right now and he doesn't want to overspeak. It needs time and space to breathe. Ranbir said that Alia, as an actor, and a person is 'flowing' right now. Whenever he (Ranbir) looks at her work, act or even in life, Alia gives something which Ranbir is aspiring too for himself. The actor further added that it is new so it must be allowed to cook a bit.

The duo will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. Rumours of Ranbir and Alia dating each other first surfaced when they started working together on this project.

