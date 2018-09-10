हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt in a playful mood with beau Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji-See pic

Check out their adorable picture!

Alia Bhatt in a playful mood with beau Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji-See pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The newest lovebirds in Bollywood Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seems to be having a lot of fun in Bulgaria.The rumoured couple is painting the town red with their subtle display of affection for each other. Although the two have never accepted their relationship rumours, they haven't denied them either. Ranbir had almost confirmed the relationship by calling it 'too new to talk about' in an interview with GQ India magazine. Alia, recently, shared an adorable picture with Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji along with an adorable picture.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "It means no worries, for the rest of your dayssss...hakuna matata."

Goes without saying, Alia looks really happy whenever Ranbir is around. Also, in the picture, she cannot take her eyes off him.

The buzz is strong that Ranbir and Alia might tie the knot soon. 

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Ranbir's father, Rishi Kapoor was asked if he approved of the Jodi or not. To this, Mirror quotes Rishi as saying, “It’s Ranbir’s life. Who he wants to get married to is his prerogative. Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it? I can’t be judgmental. After all, my uncles Shammiji and Shashiji and I chose our life partners. Ranbir is entitled to choose his.”

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.

Ranbir KapoorAlia BhattRaliaRishi KapoorNeetu KapoorBFF's with VogueBrahamastra

