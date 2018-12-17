हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor's family Whatsapp group?

New Delhi: Bollywood's newest couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are painting the town red. Even though the two have never admitted dating each other, they have dropped ample hits about their rumored affair. Now, as per the latest developments, Alia Bhatt has been added to Ranbir Kapoor's family Whatsapp group.

According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Ranbir has added Alia into his family Whatsapp group which comprises of his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and aunt Rima Jain.

Meanwhile, during an interactive session with the media, Alia was asked to comment on her father's statement on her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

To which Alia had replied, “To be honest, I don’t want to talk about it, I am feeling shy. But, I love my father and anything he says obviously means the world to me.”

Mahesh Bhatt isn't the only one to talk about Ranbir and Alia's relationship.

In September this month, actor Rishi Kapoor had indirectly confirmed the relationship in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. The veteran actor was asked if he approved of the Jodi or not. To this, Mirror quoted him as saying, “It’s Ranbir’s life. Who he wants to get married to is his prerogative. Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it? I can’t be judgmental. After all, my uncles Shammiji and Shashiji and I chose our life partners. Ranbir is entitled to choose his.”

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

