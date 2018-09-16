Alia Bhatt parties hard with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seem to be madly in love with each other. Although Ranbir is not on social media, Alia makes sure to make his presence felt every now and then. They recently wrapped the Bulgaria schedule of Brahmastra. Alia, took to Instagram, to share an adorable picture with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji.

Sharing the Instagram, she wrote, "the one with all the joy."

The picture seems to be from a restaurant and both Ranbir and Alia look adorable together.

The Kapoor lad in one of this interviews with GQ India magazine this year did talk about their affair being 'new' and very subtly accepted about them being a couple.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia will be seen in 'Brahmastra' together. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.