Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor are smitten by each other and these pictures are proof

Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have wrapped up the Bulgaria schedule of their upcoming film Brahmastra. But looks like, Alia is really missing her Sofia days. The actress treated her fans with some vintage pictures of herself and Ranbir from the exotic locations.

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have wrapped up the Bulgaria schedule of their upcoming film Brahmastra. But looks like, Alia is really missing her Sofia days. The actress treated her fans with some vintage pictures of herself and Ranbir from the exotic locations.

Sharing her picture on Instagram, Alia wrote, "so long sofia."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

She also shared a picture of Ranbir, that was clicked using the same filter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Alia Bhatt's Instagram handle is brimming with pictures of Ranbir. For someone who was so tight-lipped about all her relationships, this change is refreshing.

Earlier, the Kapoor lad in one of this interviews with GQ India magazine this year did talk about their affair being 'new' and very subtly accepted about them being a couple.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia will be seen in 'Brahmastra' together. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.

