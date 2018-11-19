Alia Bhatt reveals her wedding plans-Details inside

New Delhi: Contrary to the rumors that have been floating around, Alia Bhatt has revealed that her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor is not happening anytime soon. The couple was earlier speculated to tie the knot in 2019.

"If people are waiting for my wedding then, they have to wait for it. I think climax should be good and there should be a happy ending to it," Alia said while interacting with the media at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 on Sunday in Mumbai.

Reportedly, it is on the sets of 'Brahmastra' that the two fell in love. Rumors of 'Raila' being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018

Ranbir and Alia further added fuel to the fire of them being a couple after they walked in together and posed at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held in Mumbai.

Since then, there have been numerous events where the two have been clicked together. Be it shopping in New York City or being spotted in Bandra, the paps never miss a chance to spot them together!

Coming to 'Brahmastra', the film part of the adventure trilogy which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts. The movie is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

Excited to watch 'Brahmastra' on screens yet? Well, you'll have to wait for a long time as the film will release on Christmas 2019