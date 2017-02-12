close
Alia Bhatt helps you decode the ideal gift for your beau this Valentine's Day

IANS | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 13:01
New Delhi: Love has different meanings for different people -- for some it could be a fun evening outdoors in nature, and for others, it could be a lavish gift. Actress Alia Bhatt says that even a small gift can be as special as a "limited edition", if given with pure love.

The actress, who has given some remarkable performances in films like "Udta Punjab" and "Highway", is a brand ambassador of Cornetto and recently launched their Red Velvet Limited edition ice cream. Giving her suggestions for gifts a woman can give to her beau, she says:

Sneakers: All boys have a soft corner for the latest pair of kicks, and there is no such thing as too many sneakers. A pair of limited edition sneakers is sure to do the trick.

Swiss army knife: This is for the outdoorsy, adventure-seeking man, while this is something on the pricey side it is something he will truly treasure on each trip.

Watches: This is for someone who loves old school charm a time piece would be a great way to say that you will love him for all time.

Books: A signed copy or a limited edition print of his favourite book would be his prized possession forever.

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 12:55

