Alia Bhatt's wish for her 'sunshine' Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday is awwdorable-See pic

New Delhi: People from all walks of life have taken to their social handles to wish Bollywood's chocolate boy Ranbir Kapoor on his 36th birthday. Out of all the wishes, Alia Bhatt's wish for Ranbir has left our tongues wagging.

Alia and Ranbir have internet by storm ever since they started working with each other in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Alia, who has always kept her relationships under wraps, does not shy away from showering her love on Ranbir on social media.

On the actor's 36th birthday, Alia shared a picture of Ranbir, who is all smiles and enjoys a warm sun by a window. Captioning the picture, Alia wrote, "Happy Birthday Sunshine."

Earlier in the day, Ranbir's mother Neetu too shared pictures from his birthday celebration with Alia and his mother Soni Razdan. Both Rishi and Neetu have gone out of their way to express their fondness for Alia. The actress shares a great camaraderie with Neetu and that can be often seen on social media.

Ranbir, a day ago, had a blockbuster bash at his pad in Bandra with his ex Deepika Padukone, her boyfriend Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and the superstar Khans Shah Rukh and Aamir in attendance. The picture became the talk of the town and it went viral seconds after it was shared by Karan.