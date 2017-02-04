Amal celebrates birthday with husband George Clooney in Spain!
PTI | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 17:52
Los Angeles: International human rights activist and lawyer Amal Clooney celebrated her birthday with actor husband George Clooney and his parents in Spain.
Amal, who turned 39 yesterday, was spotted in Barcelona with the Clooney clan, reported E! Online.
She was in town to address the ADP ReThink Human Capital Management conference, which was moderated by George's father, Nick Clooney.
Earlier in the week, the couple was spotted having dinner together at Spain's illustrious eat-out, Rooftop Smokehouse Restaurant.
The duo celebrated their second marriage anniversary in September last year.
First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 17:52
