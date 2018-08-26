हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor

Amid dating rumours, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora snapped together at Lakme Fashion Week

Are they planning to make their relationship official?

Amid dating rumours, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora snapped together at Lakme Fashion Week
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was rumoured to be dating Malaika Arora, ever since she and her husband Arbaaz Khan headed for splitsville. Both Arjun and Malaika never reacted to the rumours. However, the two ignored media presence at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 and chose to sit together.

Arjun and Malaika were all smiles during the event and they did not seem uncomfortable when the shutterbugs clicked them. Janhvi and Khushi were also seated next to their brother at the LFW. In one of the interviews, Malaika had once said, "Arjun is a very good friend of mine. But people give a very different meaning to it, which isn't true." 

In another interview, Malaika had said, "Seriously? Talk about us. We (Bipasha Basu, Sussanne Khan and her) are three independently wonderful and amazing women, talk about that. 

On the work front, Arjun who has worked in films like 'Ishaqzaade', 'Ki and Ka' and many more, will next be seen in 'Namaste England', opposite Parineeti Chopra. The movie is directed and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and is all set release on October 19 this year. 

