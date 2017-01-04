Amitabh Bachchan elated over surprise dinner cooked by Shweta, says 'daughters are the best'!

New Delhi: The megastar of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan is the topmost Bollywood celebrity followed on Twitter and for all the right reasons. The thespian is known for keeping his account active and is an avid user.

Big B often shares his thoughts over a range of things. Recently, he posted about how happy he felt over a surprise dinner cooked by none other than his darling daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. He even said, 'daughters are the best'.

Bachchan senior is a family man and loves spending time with his grandkids. Check out his posts here:

T 2491 - Back home to all the children, grandchildren, family and daughter cooks up a surprise decorated thoughtful dinner for all ! DATB pic.twitter.com/qr4Z4OBVTe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 2, 2017