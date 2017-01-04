Amitabh Bachchan elated over surprise dinner cooked by Shweta, says 'daughters are the best'!
New Delhi: The megastar of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan is the topmost Bollywood celebrity followed on Twitter and for all the right reasons. The thespian is known for keeping his account active and is an avid user.
Big B often shares his thoughts over a range of things. Recently, he posted about how happy he felt over a surprise dinner cooked by none other than his darling daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. He even said, 'daughters are the best'.
Bachchan senior is a family man and loves spending time with his grandkids. Check out his posts here:
T 2491 - Back home to all the children, grandchildren, family and daughter cooks up a surprise decorated thoughtful dinner for all ! DATB pic.twitter.com/qr4Z4OBVTe
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 2, 2017
T 2491 - DATB : daughters are the best ! pic.twitter.com/pl5mRdgMtj
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 2, 2017
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Ranbir Kapoor as Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in biopic? Here's the truth
- Vidya Balan in ‘Begum Jaan’ – First Look
- Akshay Kumar – Huma Qureshi’s crazy chemistry will make you ‘Go Pagal’ – Song out! WATCH
- Priyanka Chopra is a workaholic; actress back to 'Quantico'! See pic
- Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan films to look forward to in 2017
- Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala just shared a throwback picture with daddy dukes and its so cute!
- Koffee With Karan: Mira Rajput reveals when she fell in love with Shahid Kapoor
- Sonam Kapoor's new year post features alleged beau Anand Ahuja
- Nandita Das and husband Subodh Maskara end seven-year-old marriage!
- Indians willing to travel more in search of soulmate, says research