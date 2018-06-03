हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan misses having Jaya Bachchan around on their 45th anniversary, shares heart-warming picture

 This year the couple won't be able to celebrate their anniversary together as Jaya is travelling.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Bollywood's most-loved couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have completed forty-five years of togetherness. To celebrate their special day, Amitabh shared a heart-warming picture of the two of them. This year the couple won't be able to celebrate their anniversary together as Jaya is travelling.

On Sunday, Amitabh took to Twitter to share an old photograph of himself with wife Jaya and thanked individuals who sent flowers and wished the couple on the social handles.

He wrote: "The flowers and wishes adorn the house ... our wedding anniversary, June 3, 1973. Now 45 years.

"It is about to chime the bell for midnight, the 3rd of June, time to call the wife who travels and to wish her for the years together. Tomorrow shall be another day... normal for most, special for some. Life shuffles about and continues its long and justifiable journey."

With Mumbai getting its first monsoon shower on Saturday evening, the 75-year-old actor expressed his happiness over the weather but pondered on the condition of the farmers and the homeless. 

He posted: "Nature waits for this moment an entire year; as do we for the relief of summer and the gentleness of climate around. But does it bring succour to them that farm and harvest; to them that dwell without roof upon the pavements; to them that work their jobs for earnings on open skies?" 

Amitabh's recent outing with Rishi Kapoor did wonders at the box office. The movie has now crossed the 50 crore mark which is proof of how much the audience adored the film.
Bachchan senior and Rishi Kapoor have delivered some of the most memorable ventures together such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991).

The filmmaker has tapped the chemistry of two of the most iconic actors of Bollywood and has given a film about the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life.

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi. Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated by the audiences.

The film faced tough competition from Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi' but yet maintained its grip at the Box Office. Both the films have done decent business and continue to hold ground at the ticket counters.

(With inputs from IANS)

