Amitabh Bachchan shares adorable post with wife Jaya Bachchan—See pic

New Delhi: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and keeps his fans updated about all the latest developments. Be it throwback pictures or photographs from the sets of the films, Mr Bachchan leaves no stone unturned in giving a visual treat to his fans.

The 75-year-old actor recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his wife, Mrs Jaya Bachchan. Both Mr. and Mrs. Bachchan look regal in the photograph, smiling as they get clicked.

The post is captioned as- “It’s always smiles when you work together..”

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Feb 3, 2018 at 11:03pm PST

Recently, actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone received hand-written notes from the megastar upon the release of their film 'Padmaavat'. Amitabh Bachchan appreciated both actors for their commendable performances in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

On the professional front, the noted actor will be seen in YRF's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead. Also, he will be seen in Brahmastra, the first part of the trilogy announced by Dharma Productions. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.