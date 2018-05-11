Anand Ahuja's love filled post for Sonam Kapoor will melt your heart-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime beau Anand Ahuja on May 8. Their big fat Punjabi wedding was attended by the who's who of the industry. Anand on Thursday took to Instagram to post a love-filled message on his Instagram along with some adorable pictures.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Anand wrote,"It's wonderful to be loved. It’s profound to be understood.” #EverydayPhenomenal #TBT ..."

The Kapoors and Ahujas hosted a grand reception party at The Leela, Mumbai in the evening and several B-Towners were seen in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif to Shilpa Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut—all the B-towners made it a point to bless the couple.

Sonam, who is known for her impeccable sense of style, gave us many fashion goals by donning four different outfits in just twelve hours. Both Sonam and Anand broke many fashion norms as well. Anand wore sneakers with his Sherwani and raise a lot of eyebrows while Sonam wore her Nike slippers with her Mehendi outfit.

For her wedding, Sonam wore a bright red Anuradha Vakil lehenga with heavy exquisite jewellery, giving it a royal touch while Anand opted for a classic golden bandhgala sherwani by ace designer Raghavendra Rathore. In the evening, the actress wore an Anamika Khanna ensemble while the groom chose Rathore but added his quirky bit by wearing sneakers with sherwani.

On the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in 'Veere Di Wedding'. The film will hit the screens on June 1, 2018, and is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. It stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead besides Sonam. The film has been co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor