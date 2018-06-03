हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's encouraging post for Harshvardhan Kapoor will melt your heart

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero marks Harshvardhan Kapoor's second outing after 'Mirzya' where he plays the character of a social crusader 

New Delhi: It is a proud moment for Anil Kapoor as the films of both his children, Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor released on the same day. Sonam's film 'Veere Di Wedding' went on to become the third highest opener at the box office while Harshvardhan's Bhavesh Joshi too did a fair job. 

Praising his son, Anil Kapoor penned a note on Twitter, "This is proof that hard work & dedication always pays off! These are just the first few steps on the long road that lies ahead filled with more work & success with the grace of the almighty! @HarshKapoor_  #BhaveshJoshiSupehero"

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero marks Harshvardhan Kapoor's second outing after 'Mirzya' where he plays the character of a social crusader in his fight against corruption as the common man turns Superhero in the vigilante drama. This flick would surely remind you of the story of Robin Hood.

The makers had launched the trailer of 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' and it looks super intriguing. After 'Mirzya', Harshvardhan will be seen in a different avatar and there are some heavy duty dialogues too. The film stars Harshvardhan Kapoor, Nishikant Kamat, Radhika Apte and Priyanshu Painyuli in pivotal parts. The background score creates the perfect edgy feel to the thriller.

Earlier, there was a lot of buzz about the lead face of the film and several names from Imran Khan to Sidharth Malhotra were rumoured to be starring in it. However, finally, it went to 'Mirzya' star Harshvardhan Kapoor. The film is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena & Anurag Kashyap. 

