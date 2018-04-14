Anushka Sharma beams with joy as Virat Kohli led RCB defeats KXIP–See Pics

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma was at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to cheer for hubby Virat Kohli, who is in Bengaluru for RCB's match against KXIP. Virat's lady luck proved to be lucky for him yet again as his team defeated Preity Zinta's KXIP by four wickets in the IPL match held on Friday.

Anushka was excited throughout the match and actively cheered for her husband and RCB captain Virat Kohli. Even from a distance, their chemistry was felt as she blew a couple of flying kisses to her hubby during the match. At one moment, when Kohli took a catch, an excited Anushka got up from her seat and acknowledged Virat's catch with a flying kiss.

The match also brought two Bollywood actresses under one roof, Anushka Sharma, who was there to root for her husband and Preity Zinta, who is the owner of KXIP. The two actresses were also spotted sharing a light moment during the match.

Here's the picture posted by a fan:

However, this is not the first time Anushka has graced Bengaluru's stadium for an RCB match. She has been spotted many times at the stands whenever RCB played a match in Bengaluru.

AB de Villiers' brilliant knock helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in the match.

Chasing 156, opener Brendon McCullum departed in the first over and Virat too wasted the start and went back in the fifth over.

Mandeep Singh then came in the middle and supported de Villiers by playing some beautifully crafted shots around the ground.

But just when Bangalore side was at the brink of the win, the South African player was dismissed by Andrew Tye in the 19th over. His 40-ball innings was laced with two boundaries and four sixes. Just after that, Mandeep also got run out in the same over.

(With inputs from IANS)