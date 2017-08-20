Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli plant sapling together in Sri Lanka; their awwdorable pics will give you relationship goals

New Delhi: Since quite a while now, Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have been giving us major relationship goals with their adorable outings and heart winning pictures. But, their recent date took the cuteness up a notch.

Some interesting pictures of the duo have surfaced on social media recently. In the images, Virushka can be seen planting sapling together in Sri Lanka. The photographs of the duo are charming enough to melt your heart.

Don’t believe us? Have a look:

Virat will be leading Indian cricket team in an ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday.