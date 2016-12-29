Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to get engaged on THIS date?

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricket sensation Virat Kohli's rumoured relationship has always been a tad unpredictable for fans. Time and again, reports of their breakup have emerged from nowhere and made headlines. But, this time, the situation is a lot different. Their recent Dehradun vacation is believed to be a special one for the duo.

It is being said that the couple is all set to get engaged. Yes, you read that right! According to a Pradesh18 report, sources close to VirUshka have informed ETV that both the sides have agreed to take this relationship forward and their engagement is likely to be held on January 1 next year in Uttarakhand.

Wait! This isn't it. The report further states that megastar Amitabh Bachchan and industrialist Anil Ambani have reached the state to attend the ceremony. A lot of sports-persons are also expected to be a part of this special function.

However, no official confirmation regarding the same has been made yet.

A picture of Virat and Anushka recently went viral on the social media claiming that the duo is currently holidaying in Dehradun.

On-camera, they have never really spoken much about their relationship. Now, it would be interesting to see if Virat and Anushka make this announcement soon if it turns out to be true.