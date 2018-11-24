Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on his relationship with Malaika Arora

New Delhi: Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor, who graced Karan Johar's talk show with sister Janhvi Kapoor, finally revealed that he is not single anymore.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, during one of the segment, when Arjun was quizzed about his relationship status by Karan, he surprised everyone by replying, "No, I’m not single." His revelation took everyone by surprise along with his sister Janhvi and Karan, who were not expecting him to say that.



Earlier, In an interview to Hindustan Times, Malaika Arora talked about her equation with Arjun. She said, “I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious”.

Malaika recently turned a year older and the Bollywood's diva-actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport after celebrating her birthday in Italy. Incidentally, actor Arjun Kapoor was also spotted at the airport, giving rise to speculations that the duo was holidaying together. Ahead of that, Arjun, who had appeared as a guest on the show, 'India's Got Talent', where Malaika is a judge, left tongues wagging when he walked on to the stage hand-in-hand with Malaika Arora.

After remaining in a denial mode for years, Arjun and Malaika have started making public appearances together. They were also spotted by the paparazzi making a joint entry in Arjun's car at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's party.