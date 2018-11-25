Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to buy a house in Mumbai?

New Delhi: Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor and leggy lass Malaika Arora have become the most talked about celebs in B-town. The two are rumored to be dating and now according to the latest reports, they have bought a house in Mumbai.

According to a Pinkvilla report. they have invested in a plush apartment.“Arjun and Malaika have together purchased a flat in a plush society near Lokhandwala Complex. It is their joint investment together. Whether they plan to live in or no is entirely up to them. But they are surely getting a space for themselves. Currently, the interiors of the house are being done and both Malaika and Arjun are looking into the details,” Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Arjun, on Koffee With Karan was asked if he is single, to which the actor replied, "No,I am not single." His reply surprised both Karan and Janhvi, who accompanied him on Koffee With Karan.

Earlier, In an interview to Hindustan Times, Malaika Arora talked about her equation with Arjun. She said, “I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious”.

Malaika recently turned a year older and the Bollywood's diva-actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport after celebrating her birthday in Italy. Incidentally, actor Arjun Kapoor was also spotted at the airport, giving rise to speculations that the duo was holidaying together. Ahead of that, Arjun, who had appeared as a guest on the show, 'India's Got Talent', where Malaika is a judge, left tongues wagging when he walked on to the stage hand-in-hand with Malaika Arora.