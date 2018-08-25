Arjun Kapoor shares pictures of his 'showstoppers' Janhvi, Sonam and Anshula ahead of Raksha Bandhan

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor cannot stop gushing over the pictures of his sisters from the Lakme Fashion Week. Arjun took to his Instagram stories to share the pictures of his sisters Janhvi Kapoor, who walked the ramp at LFW, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor who attended the event.

Sharing the pictures of his sisters, Arjun posted, “The real showstoppers !!! Umm pls move side @sonamkapoor@rheakapoor @harshvardhankapoor@janhvikapoor @mohitmarwah@shanayakapoor02 our family has 2 new fashion rebels in town !!! #kapoorsgotspeedandswag#thelmaandlouiseoffashion#fashionkajalwa#changingatlighteningspeed 
P.S - I’m jealous & proud of the quick double change !!!”

Arjun also shared a picture of Sonam Kapoor who was clicked by the shutterbugs while she was exiting a salon. "While in Juhu scheme, Sonam Kapoor just having a regular day...#Sonamfactor

Janhvi Kapoor too demanded a post and wrote a comment on Arjun's pictures, “Even I want a post”. Arjun then shared from Janhvi Kapoor’s ramp walk. He wrote “@janhvikapoor s expression when she’s pretending she likes working out over eating.”

This would be the first time Janhvi and Khushi will tie the rakhi to Arjun. He has stood by the sisters like a rock after their mother Sridevi's sudden demise. 

