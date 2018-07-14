हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Soorma

As sincere as an actor as husband: Neha Dhupia about Angad Bedi

After watching "Soorma", Neha Dhupia says Angad Bedi, whom she married earlier this year, is as sincere and reliable as an actor as he is as a husband.

Mumbai: After watching "Soorma", Neha Dhupia says Angad Bedi, whom she married earlier this year, is as sincere and reliable as an actor as he is as a husband.

Angad plays a pivotal role in "Soorma", a Shaad Ali directorial about the life of hockey legend Sandeep Singh. The actor essayed the hockey star's brother on-screen.

Neha posted photographs of herself with Angad from a screening of the movie, and tweeted on Friday: "I am so so so proud of you my love Angad Bedi. The way you gave life to the reel life Bikramjeet... You are a rock solid, sincere and reliable as an actor just as you are as a husband."

The movie released on Friday.

Earlier, even cricketer Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on Angad's performance in the film.

