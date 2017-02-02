Beyonce expecting twins, sets new Instagram record
ANI | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 14:00
Washington: Crushing Selena Gomez, Beyonce has set a new Instagram record with her `surprise` pregnancy post being the most liked photo.
The singer, who announced she was expecting twins with husband Jay Z on Wednesday, received 6.4 million likes and over 339,000 comments on her baby bump photo, less than eight hours after it was posted, reports People Magazine.
Within the first hour, it had over 2.4 million likes and 166,000 comments.
The 35-year-old surpasses 'Gomez` previous record that she made when she shared a sponsored photo of herself sipping on a Coke which collected 6.3 million likes since last June.
First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 13:52
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Koffee With Karan: Tiger Shroff and daddy Jackie Shroff's TOP 5 moments!
- Beyonce expecting twins, sets new Instagram record
- Filmfare awards: Akshay Kumar talks about not being nominated in 'best actor' category
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' leaked online; director Rahul Dholakia reacts
- Shah Rukh Khan – Karan Johar’s Twitter bromance will make you admire their friendship
- Nail relationship goals of getting the perfect picture – Watch VIDEO
- Gigi Hadid reveals perfect date night with boyfriend Zayn Malik
- 'Bigg Boss 10' winner Manveer Gurjar's wedding pictures surface online?
- Suyyash Rai – Kishwer Merchantt’s honeymoon photos will give you relationship goals
- She makes me look better, says Tiger Shroff on rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani