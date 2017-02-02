Beyonce expecting twins, sets new Instagram record

Washington: Crushing Selena Gomez, Beyonce has set a new Instagram record with her `surprise` pregnancy post being the most liked photo.

The singer, who announced she was expecting twins with husband Jay Z on Wednesday, received 6.4 million likes and over 339,000 comments on her baby bump photo, less than eight hours after it was posted, reports People Magazine.

Within the first hour, it had over 2.4 million likes and 166,000 comments.

The 35-year-old surpasses 'Gomez` previous record that she made when she shared a sponsored photo of herself sipping on a Coke which collected 6.3 million likes since last June.