Bharti Singh - Haarsh Limbhachiyaa had a Roka ceremony?

Mumbai: Ace comedian Bharti Singh, who seldom talks about her personal life, has reportedly taken her relationship with rumoured writer beau Haarsh Limbhachiyaa to the next level. The couple reportedly had a Roka ceremony which was attended by close friends and family.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com originally attributed to the TOI, the Roka was held on Sunday. It was an intimate affair with just a handful of close friends and family in attendance.

The Roka was followed by a party and the same was attended by Krushna Abhishek and producer Vipul D Shah.

Reports clearly indicate a Roka but Bharti and Haarsh remain tight-lipped.

The wedding ceremony may be scheduled in November this year.