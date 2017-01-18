Bigg Boss 10: All you want to know about Monalisa, Vikrant's wedding

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's popular television reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 10 is now serving the audiences wedding festivities in the form of celebrity contestant Monalisa and her beau Vikrant's marriage. The duo recently got hitched inside the controversial house.

It all happened in a traditional ceremony where Lopamudra Raut began the excitement by stealing Vikrant's footwear as a part of the joota-churaai ritual. Also, former contestant and Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kissan took the spirits up a notch by giving a special dance performance with housemate Bani J.

Mona's mother, Vikrant's sister, their close friend and Bhojpuri actor Nirahua, along with his girlfriend Amrapali also graced the ceremony with their presence.

The bride was dressed in a red, embroidered lehenga while Vikrant wore a printed light-brown kurta-pyjama with a turban embellished with a floral sehra.

In the Wednesday's episode, it was announced that all the responsibilities of the marriage will be taken care by 'Bigg Boss' himself.

During the fourth season of the show, actors Sara Khan and Ali Merchant were also seen tying the knot. Sadly, their marriage did not last.

'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features people locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.

(With PTI inputs)