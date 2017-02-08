'Bigg Boss 10' winner Manveer Gurjar planning to take 'friendship' with Nitibha Kaul to next level?

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss' season 10 winner Manveer Gurjar has now become the talk of the town. Be it his controversial marriage or friendship with former co-contestant Nitibha Kaul, the 29-year-old Noida hunk is topping the showbiz headlines time and again.

Now, it is being said that Manveer is planning to take his friendship with Nitibha to the next level. Yes, you read that right. According to a DNA report, originally attributed to Spotboye, the duo may tie the knot.

The report further states that their intentions are to settle down with each other. Whoa! Now, we didn’t see that coming.

However, no official announcement has been made by the duo about the same.

Earlier, in a viral social media clip, Manveer admitted to being married. He also has a daughter. It is believed that Manveer's relationship with his wife is troubled and they separated before the show.

After entering Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss', Manveer met Nitibha and their chemistry created a lot of waves on social media. They also partied together recently after stepping out of the house.