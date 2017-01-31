'Bigg Boss 10' winner Manveer Gurjar's wedding pictures surface online?

New Delhi: Attention television lovers, you will be shocked to know that the latest small-screen superstar – 'Bigg Boss' season 10 winner Manveer Gurjar – is married already, reports suggest! And some social media photos are proving the same.

Manveer made waves in the controversial house for his sparkling chemistry with co-contestant Nitibha Kaul. But, it turns out that he had tied the knot even before entering Salman Khan's show. According to a DNA report, Manveer claimed that he reportedly left his house because his family wanted him to get married.

Now, some online pictures (uploaded by 'DNA After Hrs' Facebook) have given a shocking twist to the tale. Check out:

However, a reaction to such reports is still awaited from Manveer.