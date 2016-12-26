Bigg Boss 10: Yuvraj Thakur’s message for Bani J will melt your heart
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 14:14
Mumbai: Bani J had admitted to being in a relationship with ‘someone’ during a conversation with co-inmates inside the house of Bigg Boss 10 a few days back. And now, her beau Yuvraj Thakur has openly expressed his love for her.
Thakur took to Instagram to post an image that shows a tattooed hand holding him.
Check out the image below:
Rumour mills were busy discussing Bani’s relationship with Yuvraj but now the man in question has made his equation with her obvious with his post.
Bani is a fitness freak and so is Yuvraj. They reportedly bonded over their passion for fitness and eventually started seeing each other.
