By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 14:14
Bigg Boss 10: Yuvraj Thakur’s message for Bani J will melt your heart

Mumbai: Bani J had admitted to being in a relationship with ‘someone’ during a conversation with co-inmates inside the house of Bigg Boss 10 a few days back. And now, her beau Yuvraj Thakur has openly expressed his love for her.

Thakur took to Instagram to post an image that shows a tattooed hand holding him.  

Rumour mills were busy discussing Bani’s relationship with Yuvraj but now the man in question has made his equation with her obvious with his post.

Bani is a fitness freak and so is Yuvraj. They reportedly bonded over their passion for fitness and eventually started seeing each other.

First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 14:09

