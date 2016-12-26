Bigg Boss 10: Yuvraj Thakur’s message for Bani J will melt your heart

Mumbai: Bani J had admitted to being in a relationship with ‘someone’ during a conversation with co-inmates inside the house of Bigg Boss 10 a few days back. And now, her beau Yuvraj Thakur has openly expressed his love for her.

Thakur took to Instagram to post an image that shows a tattooed hand holding him.

Check out the image below:

I love you till the end of time that has no end @banij #soulcompanion #littlechild #loveyoutilltheend A photo posted by Yuvraj Thakur (@yuv_thehuman) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:40pm PST

Rumour mills were busy discussing Bani’s relationship with Yuvraj but now the man in question has made his equation with her obvious with his post.

Bani is a fitness freak and so is Yuvraj. They reportedly bonded over their passion for fitness and eventually started seeing each other.