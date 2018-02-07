Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma's pre-Valentine's romance is too cute to miss—Watch video

New Delhi: Season 11 of Bigg Boss was one of the most entertaining seasons in the history of the show. Shilpa Shinde emerged as the winner on January 14, 2018, and her fans thronged Twitter to congratulate the former Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress. The show also gave us Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma's love angle, something which was interesting to watch right from the first week!

The couple is currently spending happy moments together and as Valentine's Day approaches, Bandgi and Puneesh took to Instagram to share a cute video and picture.

Here's the video, as shared by Puneesh-

A post shared by Puneesh Sharma (@puneesh4353) on Feb 3, 2018 at 9:54am PST

Bandgi shared this picture with the caption- “Tu meri girlfriend ??? Na na na ?”

A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Feb 4, 2018 at 8:13am PST

Many believed that Bandgi and Puneesh were merely faking a romantic angle to stay in the show but when Bandgi was eliminated, Puneesh's reaction made our hearts melt. Bandgi re-entered the Bigg Boss house during a task and the couple's reunion was too adorable to watch.