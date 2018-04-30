Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde breaks her silence on her equation with Vikas Gupta

New Delhi: A few days after producer and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta opened up about his equation with fellow-contestant Shilpa Shinde, the actress has now taken to social media to clear the air about her relationship with Vikas.

Sharing a fan's post on Twitter, Shilpa wrote,"I saw VMs u sent to me. I must say u have put in great efforts in portraying ur desire for Shikas. But sweetheart, there is no such chemistry exists bet us. We r neither enemies nor friends. We had a great journey in BB11 n am not sure abt us working together in future."

I saw VMs u sent to me. I must say u hve put in great efforts in portraying ur desire for Shikas. Bt sweetheart, there is no such chemistry exists bet us. We r neither enemies nor friends. We had a great journey in BB11 n am not sure abt us working together in furture. https://t.co/UZOxPJ9hEi — Shilpa Shinde. Risk everything...Regret nothing... (@ShindeShilpaS) April 30, 2018

Shilpa has repeated Vikas's words albeit in a different manner.

Of late, the actress has been pretty active on Twitter. She has been responding to video mixes made by fans featuring her and Vikas Gupta.

Earlier, Vikas too posted a tweet with a hope to stop his fans from linking him with Shilpa. His post read, "Naa Dosti hai Naa Dushmani with @ShindeShilpaS What remains between us is Respect. Respect as colleagues, As Artists. Do not disrespect her cause that would be disrespecting me. If her fans are doing it & U really lack self-control, give it to them. Not her or her family."

Naa Dosti hai Naa Dushmani with @ShindeShilpaS What remains between us is Respect. Respect as colleagues, As Artists. Do not disrespect her cause that would be disrespecting me. If her fans are doing it & U really lack self control, give it to them. Not her or her family. pic.twitter.com/tLGVSN6Wh8 — Vikas Gupta Rosewoodian (@lostboy54) April 8, 2018

Vikas has time and again expressed his fondness for Shilpa Shinde and her work but at the same time he has stuck to the fact that they are neither friends nor enemies, they are just colleagues who have worked in a show together.

Post Salman Khan's conviction Vikas Gupta posted a heartfelt note for Salman Khan on Twitter but what left the tongues wagging was a re-tweet from Shilpa Shinde, who not only shared it on her wall but also praised Vikas for pouring his heart out, leaving all her fans shell-shocked.

Shilpa's tweet might break a million hearts today as the fans were really hoping to see them together in a show.

On the work front, the stellar actress is seen in a cricket-based comedy show 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' opposite Sunil Grover. Shilpa plays the role of Sunil's wife in the show. Vikas, on the other hand, has unveiled the poster of his web series 'Punch Beat' that will stream on Ekta Kapoor's digital platform Alt Balaji. The show features Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma as one of the leads. It is reportedly a high-school drama.