Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde's birthday wish for 'Guptaji' aka Vikas Gupta will leave you in splits-Watch

New Delhi: The 'mastermind' of Bigg Boss 11, Vikas Gupta has turned a year older today. From being the youngest channel head to becoming one of the most-sought-after contestants in the reality show Bigg Boss, Vikas has had an eventful journey in the past few years. But today on his special day, fellow-contestant Shilpa Shinde, who is 'neither his friend nor his enemy', has posted the most adorable yet hilarious wish for her 'Guptaji'.

Much to everyone's delight, Shilpa Shinde took to Twitter to post the cutest video for Vikas Gupta. She started off saying, ''Guptaji, juice peeyenge kya?," just the way she used to ask inside the BB house.

Check out the hilarious video right here:

Vikas and Shilpa were the most entertaining characters who had an inconstant equation all through their journey inside the Bigg Boss house. They started off as staunch enemies but became each other's confidante by the end of the show. Recently, the two went an extra mile to clarify their relationship on Twitter, citing the famous phrase 'We are neither friends nor enemies, we are just colleagues'. However, their fans were still not convinced about the 'colleague' bit and demanded to see them together in a show.

Vikas had a midnight celebration with his family and close friends including Priyank Sharma. He also has a pyjama party lined up for the evening which will be attended by his close friends Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma and Arshi Khan among others. This unexpected gesture by Shilpa Shinde must have made Vikas's day very special as he has gone on records to say that he is very fond of Shilpa and respects her truly. Whether we will see them together in a show or not is still a mystery but if all goes right we can at least hope to see Shilpa in Vikas's pyjama party today.