Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu's family reacts to her affair with Anup Jalota

New Delhi: Popular Bhajan maestro made his relationship with Jasleen Matharu official on national television on Sunday in front of Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. The two entered the Bigg Boss house as a couple. During the show, Jasleen also revealed that her family is not aware of their relationship. However, now her family has finally reacted to her affair with ith singer.

During an interview with TOI, Jasleen's father revealed. "I am not at all disturbed by the online bashing. She is a trained singer and had done various stage shows with many popular Bollywood singers. We belong to a very reputed family and my daughter is already a prominent figure in the industry and there is no point of seeking cheap publicity."

“This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don’t want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show, " he added.

If reports are anything to go by, Jasleen is a trained classical singer and has also learnt western music since a very young age. Not just that, she is also a trained bharatnatayam dancer, salsa, hip-hop and belly-dancing and also has a brown belt in kickboxing.

Talking about their relationship, Anup had said, "Our jodi is vichitra, because she is glamorous and I am not."

It would be really intersting to see them share the house with various other contestants from different walks of life.