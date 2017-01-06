Bipasha Basu's throwback picture with younger sister explains sibling bond too well!
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 11:18
Pic Courtesy: Instagram
New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu recently got married to boyfriend Karan Singh Grover and the rest they say is history. We love how their #monkeylove spreads wherever they go. The duo loves spending quality time with their family as well.
On and off Bipasha shares pictures of her family on various social media handles and the thick familial bond can be felt too. Recently, she shared a throwback picture of herself with younger sister Vijayeta and it will bring your own sweet childhood memories for sure.
Bipasha wished her sister a happy birthday in advance and this picture proof is certainly cementing some major sibling goals!
First Published: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 11:18
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Box Office report, week 2: Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' emerges as all time blockbuster
- Box Office report, week 2: Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' emerges as all time blockbuster
- Bigg Boss 10: Gauahar Khan cheers for Bani J, sends her 'love and strength'
- Can't wait to watch it: Priyanka Chopra on Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut
- RIP Om Puri: Five performances that make him immortal in our hearts
- Shahid Kapoor feels sister love, shares cute picture!
- Swara Bhaskar has no time to plan her wedding
- Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard seeking more fame through divorce
- Amitabh Bachchan elated over surprise dinner cooked by Shweta, says 'daughters are the best'!
- Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala just shared a throwback picture with daddy dukes and its so cute!