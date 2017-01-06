Bipasha Basu's throwback picture with younger sister explains sibling bond too well!

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu recently got married to boyfriend Karan Singh Grover and the rest they say is history. We love how their #monkeylove spreads wherever they go. The duo loves spending quality time with their family as well.

On and off Bipasha shares pictures of her family on various social media handles and the thick familial bond can be felt too. Recently, she shared a throwback picture of herself with younger sister Vijayeta and it will bring your own sweet childhood memories for sure.

Bipasha wished her sister a happy birthday in advance and this picture proof is certainly cementing some major sibling goals!