Bollywood's 'monkey' couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate two years of togetherness!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have completed two years of marital bliss. The monkey couple shared the pictures from their grand wedding along with longish love notes to express their love for each other on their special day. The duo tied the knot on April 30, 2016.

Taking to Instagram Karan posted a love note for Bipasha, that read, "For the longest time I thought the day I met you was the best day of my life...but then we got married and that became the best day of my life. As time went by, every morning I woke up next to you (which is every morning) started becoming the best days of my life...I guess what I’m trying to say is that I’ve been struck with this realisation that waking up next to you is the most beautiful magical dream that I’ll never wake up from...which means that everyday day of my life is going to be my life’s best day for eternity and it’s all because of you! Damn! Thank you so much for marrying me my love and showing me what it feels like to live a life filled with only best days!Wish you a very very very happy 2nd anniversary my love @bipashabasu."

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Apr 29, 2018 at 1:03pm PDT

Bipasha too had the sweetest wish for her husband. She also said sorry to her fans for confusing them with the anniversary dates. Her Instagram post read, "30th April 2016 - Our Wedding Day Feels like yesterday but it’s been two beautiful years already.Finding you @iamksgofficial made me understand, what true love is... Thank you my love. Happy #monkeyversary .I love you

I promise... next year, I won’t start celebrating from the 28th April and confusing all.

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Apr 29, 2018 at 12:34pm PDT

To celebrate their second anniversary, Bipasha and Karan have already left for a holiday to an undisclosed destination.

Hailed as the hottest couple in Bollywood, Bipasha and Karan met on the sets on 'Alone' in 2014 and fell in love. They dated for a year before finally tying the knot. Karan was earlier married to television actress Jennifer Winget but they got divorced in 2014.

On the work front, Karan will be next seen in '3 Dev' alongside TV actor and host Ravi Dubey and Kunal Roy Kapur.