Sridevi

Boney Kapoor shares an emotional video of Sridevi on their 22nd anniversary-Watch

Today would have been Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's 22nd wedding anniversary

New Delhi: Bollywood's first female superstar Sridevi left for her heavenly abode on February 24, 2018, in Dubai where she had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. Today would have been Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's 22nd wedding anniversary, remembering her on this day, Boney posted an emotional video on Twitter from her handle.

Sharing the video, an emotional Boney wrote, "Today would have been our 22nd wedding anniversary. Jaan... My wife, my soulmate, the epitome of love, grace, warmth and laughter lives within me forever..."

The tear-jerking video seems to be from Mohit Marwah's wedding and Sridevi looks her cheerful best. She is seen grooving with Anil Kapoor, laughing around with her friends. Her moments with daughters Khushi, Janhvi and Boney Kapoor are also captured in the video. It is still hard to believe that the legend is not among us anymore.

Recently, Janhvi talked about how life changed after Sridevi's demise. She said, “Of course. I could always be the baby with her. When I’d wake up, the first thing I’d do was ask for her. I’d need her to put me to sleep sometimes and she literally had to feed me. The day before she (Sridevi) left for the wedding, I had to shoot, but I couldn’t sleep, so I was like, “I need you to come and put me to sleep.” But she was packing, so by the time she came to me I was half asleep. But I could feel her patting my head.”

Further, adding on how younger sister Khushi is more maternal towards her, she said, “I’ve always been very bad at that. Khushi is very maternal with me. I am a full baby. She takes care of me. Now she comes and puts me to sleep sometimes.”

'Dhadak' is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is hitting the screens on July 20, 2018. It stars Ishaan Khatter opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is the Hindi remake of Marathi superhit 'Sairat'. 

