हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt not paying 'meaningful' child support, says Angelina Jolie in court documents

Jolie, 43, filed for divorce from Pitt, 54, in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. 

Brad Pitt not paying &#039;meaningful&#039; child support, says Angelina Jolie in court documents
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Actor Angelina Jolie has claimed that former husband Brad Pitt is not paying enough child support for their six children.

In the court documents filed by Jolie, the actor claimed that Pitt has not paid any "meaningful" child support for their six children -- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne -- in a year and a half and has asked the court to make him pay. 

"(Pitt) has a statutory duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation," Jolie's attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, writes in the legal documents.

"Given that the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by (Pitt) for over a year and a half, (Jolie) intends to file an RFO (request for a court order) for the establishment of a retroactive child support order," the documents state.

A source close to Pitt, however, said that he "has fulfilled his commitments", according to The Los Angeles Times.

Jolie, 43, filed for divorce from Pitt, 54, in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. 

 

Tags:
Brad PittAngelina JolieJolieBrangelinaBrad Pitt childrenjolie divorce

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close