Bruna Abdullah

Bruna Abdullah got engaged—Watch how boyfriend proposed marriage to her!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Brazilian beauty Bruna Abdullah, who made a mark in Bollywood, has got engaged to her Scottish boyfriend. The model-actress took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable video which shows how her boyfriend Al proposed to her.

From the looks of it, the couple seems to have been out on a vacay and that's where the guy popped the question taking Bruna by surprise. In fact, she appears so stunned by the ring that she can't control her happy tears.

Watch it here:

A post shared by Bruna Abdullah (@brunaabdullah) on

The Brazilian model was first seen in an item song in 'Cash'. The song was titled 'Reham Kare'. The she was seen in 'Grand Masti' and in filmmaker Punit Malhotra's 'I Hate Luv Storys'. She then went on to star in 2012 Tamil movie Billa II. Most of her dance numbers became chartbusters and people still groove to them at parties.

Her popular dance track 'Subha Hone Na De' in Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's 'Desi Boyz' got her instant fame. Mika Singh crooned the peppy number.

She was seen Salman Khan's 'Jai Ho' and did a special cameo in 'Mastizaade'.

Congratulations, Bruna!

