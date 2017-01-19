Comedian Bharti Singh secretly engaged? Here's the truth
New Delhi: Since quite a while now, it was being said that comedian Bharti Singh is all set to take her rumoured relationship with Haarsh Limbhachiyaa to the next level. On Wednesday, things got a bit intense when the reports of her secret roka ceremony took over the showbiz arena.
But, apparently, the 32-year-old star has rubbished all such talks.
According to a DNA report, originally attributed to HT, she said, “It was a housewarming ceremony, as Harsh has bought a new house in Andheri. Since there was a puja and havan, we couldn’t offer drinks after a religious ceremony, so we took our friends out for a party.”
Well, that must put an end to all the speculations.
The report further states that Bharti has not decided any date for their wedding. It is their eighth year together as a couple.
